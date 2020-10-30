Four ISIS Hideouts Destroyed in Kirkuk

The Iraqi security forces on Thursday managed to destroy at least four hideouts belonging to the ISIS jihadists in Kirkuk province, a statement said.





The hideouts were found and destroyed during an operation carried out jointly by Intelligence Service and Federal Police forces in al-Rashad district of Kirkuk province, Iraq's Security Media Cell said in a statement.



The hideouts contained "eight different explosive devices, a fuel tank, electric wires, two Katyusha rockets, portable batteries, a telephone and various clothes," the statement explained, noting that they were all destroyed.