ISIS Attacks Hashd al-Shaabi Militias, Injures Two

ISIS militants on Thursday night attacked a Hashd al-Shaabi position near Khanaqin, Diyala province, and injured at least two militiamen.



Diyala Police Spokesperson Nihad Mohammed told BasNews that the attack had taken place outside Gulala (Jalawla).



There was a fierce fire engagement before the ISIS militants escaped the area.



ISIS has stepped up its terrorist attacks, especially against the Iraqi forces in the disputed Kurdish areas of Diyala and Kirkuk provinces.