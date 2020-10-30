Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 30 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions UK summons Iranian ambassador over Zaghari-Ratcliffe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 30 October 2020 09:25 PM

PM Barzani Welcomes Germany’s Mandate Extension to Anti-IS Coalition

1
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday welcomed German parliament’s decision to extend the country’s mission in the anti-ISIS  Coalition and NATO mission in Iraq.

Bundestag has extended the armed forces’ mandate in the US-led Global Coalition against the ISIS, and the NATO mission in Iraq to remain engaged in in the battle against the terrorist group in Iraq until January 2022, according to the mandate which was approved by 431 lawmakers.

“I join Heiko Mass in welcoming the Bundestag’s decision to extend the German armed forces' mandate in the global anti-ISIS coalition and NATO mission in Iraq until January 2022,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter.

“Germany has been central to the war on ISIS and support for the Peshmerga, including training,” he added.
Related Stories
Read
1

Iran Executes Four Kurdish Inmates 30 October 2020 09:42 PM

1

Four ISIS Hideouts Destroyed in Kirkuk 30 October 2020 09:40 PM

1

ISIS Attacks Hashd al-Shaabi Militias, Injures Two 30 October 2020 09:35 PM

1

Germany Extends Anti-ISIS Mission in Iraq 30 October 2020 09:31 PM

1

COVID-19: KRG Announces over 1,000 New Cases 30 October 2020 09:21 PM

coronavirus 123

Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases 30 October 2020 05:57 PM

18877228_303

Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq 30 October 2020 05:45 PM

TOPSHOTS-TOPSHOT-IRAQ-HEALTH-VIRUS-TESTING

Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system 30 October 2020 12:17 AM

Comments