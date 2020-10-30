PM Barzani Welcomes Germany’s Mandate Extension to Anti-IS Coalition

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Friday welcomed German parliament’s decision to extend the country’s mission in the anti-ISIS Coalition and NATO mission in Iraq.



Bundestag has extended the armed forces’ mandate in the US-led Global Coalition against the ISIS, and the NATO mission in Iraq to remain engaged in in the battle against the terrorist group in Iraq until January 2022, according to the mandate which was approved by 431 lawmakers.



“I join Heiko Mass in welcoming the Bundestag’s decision to extend the German armed forces' mandate in the global anti-ISIS coalition and NATO mission in Iraq until January 2022,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter.



“Germany has been central to the war on ISIS and support for the Peshmerga, including training,” he added.