COVID-19: KRG Announces over 1,000 New Cases

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Friday said in a statement that it had detected more than 1,000 new infections of COVID-19 within 24 hours.



During the same period, at least 25 other people had also lost their lives due to the coronavirus across the Kurdistan Region, the Health Ministry explained in a statement, noting that the death toll rose to 2,431.



At least 532 patients have been discharged from the hospital since yesterday.



The new reports bring the coronavirus tally in the Kurdistan Region to 75,336, from which 42,608 people have recovered from the novel virus since early March.