The Iraqi Health Ministry reported on Friday 2,878 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the nationwide infections to 470,633.



The ministry also reported 47 new deaths and 2,855 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,862 and the total recoveries to 397,241.



A total of 2,849,335 tests have been carried out across the country since the outbreak of the disease in February, with 16,265 done during the day, according to the ministry's statement.