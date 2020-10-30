Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq

Kurdistan's president and prime minister on Friday welcomed a decision by the German parliament’s to extend the mandate of their forces as part of the Global Coalition against ISIS and NATO mission in Iraq.



“I thank Germany for extending its forces’ mandate as part of the global coalition against ISIS in Iraq. We appreciate Germany’s continued assistance to the Kurdistan Region. Iraq and the region still need the support of the global coalition to defeat ISIS,” said President Nechirvan Barzani in a tweet on Friday.