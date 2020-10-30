Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods

A powerful earthquake has struck off Turkey's Aegean coast, north of the Greek island of Samos.



The 7.0 magnitude tremor was centred off Turkey's Izmir province, the US Geological Survey said.



Turkey put the magnitude of the quake at 6.6, saying four people had died and 120 were injured in the city of Izmir. About 20 buildings collapsed.



The shallow tremor is reported to have triggered a mini-tsunami that flooded Izmir and the Greek port of Samos.



The USGS said the quake - which was felt as far away as Athens and Istanbul - struck at a depth of 10km (six miles), although Turkish officials said it was 16km below ground.