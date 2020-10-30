Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Friday, 30 October 2020
Breaking
Iraq reports 2,878 new COVID-19 cases Kurdistan's president, PM welcome German decision to keep forces in Iraq Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison 2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport Iraq struggling to contain Covid-19 crisis amid crumbling health system Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions UK summons Iranian ambassador over Zaghari-Ratcliffe
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Friday، 30 October 2020 02:43 PM

Iran moves detained academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert back to Tehran prison

1000

The detained British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been moved back to Tehran’s Evin prison, sources with knowledge of her case have confirmed to the Guardian.


Moore-Gilbert is understood to be back in the secretive ward 2A of Tehran’s largest prison, where she had spent much of the past two years under the control of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

A Cambridge-educated Middle East scholar, Moore-Gilbert was convicted in a secret trial and given a 10-year sentence for espionage after being arrested in September 2018 in Tehran, where she had attended a conference.

Related Stories
Read
_115140453_gettyimages-1229357447

Earthquake hits Greece and Turkey, bringing deaths and floods 30 October 2020 05:40 PM

08db9e6d-73c5-4b02-ac75-4ddbc1ecf542_16x9_600x338

US slams Iran for ‘smuggling’ envoy into Yemen 30 October 2020 03:01 PM

doha

2 British women forced to undergo intimate medical examinations in Qatar airport 30 October 2020 02:40 PM

d4b2d1e461f84f0a9310dcfd781691d5_18-750x430

Air strikes on Syrian rebel camp kill at least 35 people 30 October 2020 12:11 AM

pic_1603999483

US Sells Petroleum Seized From 4 Iranian Ships, Imposes Petrochemical Sanctions 30 October 2020 12:09 AM

BB17gvzB

UK summons Iranian ambassador over Zaghari-Ratcliffe 30 October 2020 12:06 AM

wo27-OCT-iran-missiles

US files case to seize Iranian missiles bound for Yemen 29 October 2020 11:55 PM

105916_104031_ezrebigan

SOHR: 300 Turkey’s Syrian mercenaries arrived in Azerbaijan 29 October 2020 11:51 PM

Comments