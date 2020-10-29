Gov't: no internally displaced people camps in Baghdad, Karbala

Iraqi Minister of Immigration and Displacement Evan Faiq Jabro announced that there are no IDPs camps in Baghdad and Karbala.



"The ministry closed and incorporated within its plan ten camps in Baghdad, Diyala, Karbala and Nineveh during the past month as five camps will be closed in other provinces," Jabro said during a press conference with the head of the Parliamentary Labor and Immigration Committee, Raad al-Dahlaki, in Baghdad, attended by the Iraqi News Agency (INA).



The Minister of Immigration gave a detailed presentation on the ministry’s plan to close all IDP camps, their return to their original areas of residence and end the displacement file.



Jabro noted "the displacement file is a priority for the government because of its humanitarian aspects, in addition to resolving it contributes will help strengthening peace among the Iraqi society,"