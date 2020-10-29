Full speech of Iraqi president on Prophet Mohammad's birthday

In a speech marking the anniversary birth of Prophet Mohammad, President Salih today stressed that takfirist ideology wants to distort the tolerant message of Islam. Al-Qaida, ISIS and various extremist terrorist names have killed and targeted Muslims and others religions as well. Therefore, there is a joint responsibility to confront the bad thoughts of terrorists.



The following is the full speech of President Salih:



" In the name of Allah most gracious, most merciful.

The Almighty said" we have not sent you [ Mohammad], except as a mercy to the worlds."



In such blessed days, Muslims in Iraq and around the world are celebrating the anniversary of the Prophet Mohamad's birth, Eid Mawlid al-Nabi al-Sharif.

Every year in such anniversary Muslims draw inspiration from the noble values and the good manners that have been brought by Islam, and reflected by Prophet Mohammad in his saying, acts and manners.



In these circumstances that the Islamic world is witnessing today, extremism, takfirist ideology and religious intolerance adopt bad thoughts, and take an aberrant behavior which contradict the noble values, and distort the lofty and tolerant message of Islam which was brought by our religion. Our need is to follow the great path and the creative thought and behavior of Prophet Mohammad. It is really a biography and a thought for peace, love, tolerance and fraternization among human beings.



The extremist groups have tried to make themselves guardians to protect people and religion, while the fact is that their acts and manners are in contrast with the religion. Therefore, extremists and hardliners have no relevance to the Islamic faith.



Al-Qaida, ISIS and various extremist terrorist names have killed and targeted Muslims, Christians, Yazidis and Sabean Mandean alike. Indeed, in these brutal crimes, Muslim victims have suffered from the terror more than those of other religions. It was asserted that terrorists have no religion.



Our responsibility, as Muslims in the face of takfirist terrorist thought and its homicidal behavior, requires us to highlight the noble values that have been brought by Islam, and reflected by Prophet Mohammad. As Allah said in the Holy Quran" and indeed you are of a great moral character."



The great moral is embodied in the Prophet's speech:" None of you truly believes until he loves for his brother what he loves himself." This is the most basic human morality which the ISIS and takfirist ideology don’t have.

In these decades, terrorism in its various forms, has become the direct threat that distorts the values and message of religion, and even targets the Islamic system more than others.



Terrorism is no longer merely a mean of killing Muslims and non-Muslims, which by its nature distorts the thought, values and message of religion. Terrorism is an oppressive will which want to enshrine a vision of bleak picture instead of great moral of Islam that is qualitied and inherited to the Prophet Mohammad, his Family, his companions and followers. It is the morality of justice, fraternization, human dignity and the value of life.



" Whoever kills a soul unless for a soul of for corruption[done] in the land- it is as if he had slain mankind entirely. And whoever saves one- it is as if he had saved mankind entirely." This is the logic of human beings as it is mentioned in the Holy Quran.



This is the logic of respect for life.

We are urgently needed the final saying.

We are urgently needed to have moral values such as justice, fairness and loves which are the basis of the life on the Earth.

This year’s commemoration of the Prophet’s Birthday coincides with the world facing the Coronavirus which requires international and humanitarian cooperation to address the epidemic across all fields including health and the economy.

The world desperately needs to be more awareness and to be commitment to the regulations of health and safety condition to ensure the preventive measures required in this issue.

The tolerant and noble values call on everybody to stand together and concerted efforts when the crisis and hardship become more intense. The Prophet said that " every one of you is a shepherd and is responsible for his flock."

These days, while celebrating this year's anniversary, we face one of the most important stages of nation-building as we hope for justice, freedom and dignity. At this stage, the popular will for reform and for the sake of adjusting the paths meets with people's aspirations to move the Iraqi state and its government forward towards achieving reform.

This may seem to be a difficult and complex path, but it is still possible. The course of action as well as seeking to achieve this end are a national and moral duty and responsibility.

There is no choice for all of us, as citizens and leaders at all levels, but to move forward towards undertaking structural reforms that will place the state, its institutions and society in a situation that is appropriate for a country like Iraq. Iraq deserves to be at the forefront, and its people deserves to live a life of a freedom and dignity.

To do so, we have to stand together, joint efforts, have goodwill in addition to working faithfully to correct the paths first and the nation building-process as the second.

The paths cannot be corrected without fighting corruption, in all its forms, including financial, administrative and political corruption. Therefore, the corruption and terrorism are two sides of the same coin.

We can't adjust the paths without strengthening the prestige and sovereignty of the State as well as enforcing the law.

The paths cannot be corrected without creating an appropriate environment to reform the structure of the national economy, create investment opportunities, rebuild industry, and develop agriculture ensuring a robust state economy, employment opportunities for our unemployed youth, and a free and dignified life for citizens.

All of that and even more will be achieved if we exert our efforts, work together faithfully with having goodwill. Therefore, we have keep in mind Iraq's future and achieving a better future for Iraqis.

This is the right path for national dialogue to go toward towards a wide horizons of solutions.

This requires a new political trajectory that does not allow the mistakes of the past to be occur again, so it is essential to build a good governance.

Reforming of the State system, its institutions, its administration and stamping out corruption are considered as fundamental to eliminate terrorism and violence.

The recent crimes of murder and intimidation which have been occurred in in Al-Farhatiya, Khanaqin and Kirkuk during the last few days confirm that terrorism and violence continue to pose a threat to the security and social peace in Iraq.

It is certainly necessary to address these threats by moving forward with reform. it is essential that Our Armed forces' security capabilities and its intelligence agencies need to be strengthened.

The history will show no mercy on those who fails to do so either deliberately or unintentionally. It also keeps the founders of the State the honor of their attitudes, the honor of their devotion to responsibility, the honor of taking a sense of duty toward a country that deserves a lot of us, and toward a people who had endured several years of starvation.

We are going through a difficult time, in terms of financial, health and political situation, but Nations are great when challenges are created opportunities for hope, finding solutions as well as moving forward towards progress.

Let us move forward. Let us rise from the setbacks of earlier stages without relapsing or looking back. Those who are looking back, their dreams will never come true therefore we have to going on.

Let us create all the requirements necessary for holing an early, free and fair elections which would help achieving the desired reforms.

Our country and our people deserve it. Our primary responsibility is to restore the greatness role of Iraqi intellectuals, scientists, and poets.

While are commemorating the Prophet's Birthday, we hope that to take inspiration from the noble values of the Prophet Mohammed. As Allah say in the holy Quran" There has certainty been for you in the Messenger of Allah an excellent pattern for everyone." So we have to learn from this Ayah. The Messenger built a state, and brought it out from darkness into the light, and created an example of morality and the greatness of will.

Let us commemorate this anniversary in our souls by loving each other, in our hearts by conducting reform and reconciliation with others, in our minds by seeking creativity to service our people and humanity as a whole and in our actions by having great moral. The nations are known by their morals.

Glory to this great memory, the anniversary of the birth of the Prophet of mercy and the Messenger of humanity.

Allah save Iraqis and humanity, and bring well-being, justice and peace.

May Allah bless our people and our country, and to see peace and security prevail throughout Iraq.

Thank you."