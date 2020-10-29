Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 29 October 2020
Breaking
Gov't: no internally displaced people camps in Baghdad, Karbala Full speech of Iraqi president on Prophet Mohammad's birthday Iraqi president delivers speech on Mawlid El-Nabawi occasion South Korea’s high court upholds ex-president’s 17-year prison sentence Iran’s new Covid-19 cases spike sharply to above 8,000 Saudi coalition says intercepted Houthi missile towards Khamis Mushait Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Thursday، 29 October 2020 04:30 PM

Iraqi president delivers speech on Mawlid El-Nabawi occasion

salih salih

In a speech marking the anniversary birth of Prophet Mohammad, President Barham Salih today stressed that takfirist ideology wants to distort the tolerant message of Islam. Al-Qaida, ISIS and various extremist terrorist names have killed and targeted Muslims and others religions as well. Therefore, there is a joint responsibility to confront the bad thoughts of terrorists.


Salih highlighted that, Today, the country faces an important stage in nation-building, in which the popular will for reform and correct the path of political trajectory are gathering on one side. The paths cannot be corrected without fighting corruption, in all its forms, including financial, administrative and political corruption. Therefore, the corruption and terrorism are two sides of the same coin, he added.


Furthermore, he called for creating the requirements necessary for conducting an early, free, fair election, which would help to undertaking the reforms in the state's system, its intuitions and stamping out corruption, as it is considered as fundamental to eliminate terrorism and violence. This requires a new political trajectory that does not allow the mistakes of the past to occur again, so it is essential to build good governance, he underscored.

Related Stories
Read
idp-iraq

Gov't: no internally displaced people camps in Baghdad, Karbala 29 October 2020 04:41 PM

coronavirus-4944680_960_720

Iraq's coronavirus cases tally surpasses 460,000 28 October 2020 11:45 PM

GettyImages-1046988280-870

Iran desperate to maintain Iraqi financial lifeline 28 October 2020 11:38 PM

1

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Contracts COVID-19 28 October 2020 06:03 PM

Iraq_101

Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt 28 October 2020 01:37 AM

1

PM Barzani, Coalition Delegation Discuss Regional Security 27 October 2020 05:52 PM

1

Seven People Killed, Injured in Afrin Bombing: Monitor 27 October 2020 05:47 PM

1

PM Barzani, Polish Ambassador Discuss Ways to Bolster Ties 27 October 2020 05:42 PM

Comments