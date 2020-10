South Korea’s highest court Thursday upheld a 17-year prison sentence for ex-President Lee Myung-bak on a range of corruption convictions, in a final ruling that will send the former leader back behind bars soon.



Lee was convicted of taking bribes worth millions of dollars from big companies such as Samsung, embezzling money from a company he owned and taking bribes from South Korea’s spy agency. The crimes occurred before and during his 2008-13 presidency.