Iran’s new Covid-19 cases spike sharply to above 8,000

Iran's Health Ministry reported some 8,293 new daily infections on Thursday, up by more than a fifth from the previous day.

Iran’s coronavirus outbreak worsened with new cases jumping more than 20% overnight, as the onset of winter and a sanctions-hit economy defy official efforts to contain infections.



The Health Ministry reported some 8,293 new daily infections on Thursday, up by more than a fifth from the previous day, and the sixth record for infections in less than 10 days.



Pollution levels surge in winter, compounding respiratory illnesses, particularly in the capital Tehran and other major cities. The Health Ministry says hospitals are already overwhelmed and struggling to accommodate patients.