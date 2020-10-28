Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Thursday, 29 October 2020
Wednesday، 28 October 2020 11:48 PM

Iran sets new record of daily COVID-19 deaths

Iran announced on Wednesday its highest daily figure of deaths related to the COVID-19 pandemic so far, after 415 people died in the past 24 hours. Meanwhile, Iraq's tally rose to 463,951.


According to the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education's website, 6,824 new infections were confirmed overnight, which takes the total number of cases to 588,648. After the death of 415 people in the past 24 hours, the epidemic has claimed 33,714 lives in Iran so far.


The ministry said that 467,917 patients have so far recovered or been released from hospitals in the country.

