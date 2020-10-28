Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 28 October 2020 11:35 PM

British-Iranian weapn to stand trial on fresh charges in Iran next week

iran

Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe has been summoned to an Iranian court next Monday for a new trial.

The British-Iranian, under house arrest in Tehran since being moved from jail in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, has been told to expect to return to prison, according to her husband Richard.


The charity worker is nearing the end of her current five-year sentence after being jailed on spying charges in 2016.


She has always denied the charges.

 

Richard Ratcliffe, said the Iranian summons came only days after British courts delayed, by six months, an imminent hearing over a legal dispute between Iran and the UK about an outstanding debt which dates back to before the 1979 revolution.

Related Stories
Read
natanz

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site 28 October 2020 10:43 PM

55

Syria: PKK-affiliated Organization Accused of Recruting Child Soldiers 28 October 2020 07:04 PM

55

US to Deliver Second Batch of Military, Logistics Aid to Peshmerga 28 October 2020 07:00 PM

55

Turkish Attacks Likely to Lead to Another Mass Displacement in Syrian Kurdistan 28 October 2020 06:57 PM

55

Iran Would Welcome US’ Return to Nuclear Deal: Government 28 October 2020 06:51 PM

Iran stock market

Official denies government meddling Tehran stock market 28 October 2020 06:46 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site 28 October 2020 06:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018./File Photo

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted conference attendees 28 October 2020 06:38 PM

Comments