US to Deliver Second Batch of Military, Logistics Aid to Peshmerga

The United States will deliver the second batch of military and logistics assistance to the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga Ministry next month.



The commander of the US forces in the Kurdistan Region said during a meeting with officials from the Peshmerga Ministry that the new shipment will be delivered to the ministry in early November as part of the ongoing reorganization and restructuring of the ministry under the supervision of the international coalition.



During the meeting, Peshmerga Minister Shoris Ismail hailed the importance of a continuation of the US' military and logistics assistance to the Peshmerga forces.



The assistance is said to be for the 14th and 16th brigades of the Peshmerga forces.