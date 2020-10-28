Turkish Attacks Likely to Lead to Another Mass Displacement in Syrian Kurdistan

Managerial council of the Syrian Kurdish town of Gire Sipi (Tel Abyadh) has warned of another possible mass displacement due to the ongoing attacks by the Turkish army.



The council said on Tuesday in a statement that the international community is required to intervene and pressure Turkey on ending the violations.



It also pointed out that not only Turkey, but the Islamist rebel groups affiliated with Ankara are also engaged in the new wave of violence in the region.



It comes at a time that thousands of the residents of Gire Sipi have already been displaced since the Turkish military incursion in northern Syria last year. Gire Sipi and several other border towns in northern Syria are now under the control of the Turkish army and Ankara-backed Syrian Islamist groups.