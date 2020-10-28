Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 28 October 2020 06:57 PM

Turkish Attacks Likely to Lead to Another Mass Displacement in Syrian Kurdistan

55
Managerial council of the Syrian Kurdish town of Gire Sipi (Tel Abyadh) has warned of another possible mass displacement due to the ongoing attacks by the Turkish army.

The council said on Tuesday in a statement that the international community is required to intervene and pressure Turkey on ending the violations.

It also pointed out that not only Turkey, but the Islamist rebel groups affiliated with Ankara are also engaged in the new wave of violence in the region.

It comes at a time that thousands of the residents of Gire Sipi have already been displaced since the Turkish military incursion in northern Syria last year. Gire Sipi and several other border towns in northern Syria are now under the control of the Turkish army and Ankara-backed Syrian Islamist groups.
Related Stories
Read
iran

British-Iranian weapn to stand trial on fresh charges in Iran next week 28 October 2020 11:35 PM

natanz

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site 28 October 2020 10:43 PM

55

Syria: PKK-affiliated Organization Accused of Recruting Child Soldiers 28 October 2020 07:04 PM

55

US to Deliver Second Batch of Military, Logistics Aid to Peshmerga 28 October 2020 07:00 PM

55

Iran Would Welcome US’ Return to Nuclear Deal: Government 28 October 2020 06:51 PM

Iran stock market

Official denies government meddling Tehran stock market 28 October 2020 06:46 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site 28 October 2020 06:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018./File Photo

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted conference attendees 28 October 2020 06:38 PM

Comments