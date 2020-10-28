Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 28 October 2020 06:51 PM

Iran Would Welcome US’ Return to Nuclear Deal: Government

55
Iran would welcome a US return to the 2015 Nuclear Deal if it guarantees no withdrawal again, Tehran said on Tuesday.

Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said during a press conference in Tehran that his country would accept a US appeal to return to the Nuclear Deal, but Washington has to also compensate Iran for the damages.

The statement comes a week before the US presidential elections, which many believe would decide the US’ approach towards Iran for the next four years.

“It makes no difference to us which president in America decides to return” to the deal, Rabiei said.

"We would welcome such a decision by any president," AFP quoted him as saying.

The Iranian government spokesperson also noted that the US "should be ready to be held responsible for the damages it has caused to the people of Iran during the time it withdrew" and also "to provide other guarantees that it will not repeat" such actions.
Related Stories
Read
iran

British-Iranian weapn to stand trial on fresh charges in Iran next week 28 October 2020 11:35 PM

natanz

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site 28 October 2020 10:43 PM

55

Syria: PKK-affiliated Organization Accused of Recruting Child Soldiers 28 October 2020 07:04 PM

55

US to Deliver Second Batch of Military, Logistics Aid to Peshmerga 28 October 2020 07:00 PM

55

Turkish Attacks Likely to Lead to Another Mass Displacement in Syrian Kurdistan 28 October 2020 06:57 PM

Iran stock market

Official denies government meddling Tehran stock market 28 October 2020 06:46 PM

141125164236-iran-nuclear-talks-flag-missile-super-169

Satellite photos show construction at Iran nuclear site 28 October 2020 06:41 PM

FILE PHOTO: The Microsoft sign is shown on top of the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California, U.S. October 19,2018./File Photo

Microsoft says Iranian hackers targeted conference attendees 28 October 2020 06:38 PM

Comments