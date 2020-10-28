Iran Would Welcome US’ Return to Nuclear Deal: Government

Iran would welcome a US return to the 2015 Nuclear Deal if it guarantees no withdrawal again, Tehran said on Tuesday.



Iranian government spokesman, Ali Rabiei, said during a press conference in Tehran that his country would accept a US appeal to return to the Nuclear Deal, but Washington has to also compensate Iran for the damages.



The statement comes a week before the US presidential elections, which many believe would decide the US’ approach towards Iran for the next four years.



“It makes no difference to us which president in America decides to return” to the deal, Rabiei said.



"We would welcome such a decision by any president," AFP quoted him as saying.



The Iranian government spokesperson also noted that the US "should be ready to be held responsible for the damages it has caused to the people of Iran during the time it withdrew" and also "to provide other guarantees that it will not repeat" such actions.