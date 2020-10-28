Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Wednesday، 28 October 2020 06:05 PM

Albania Repatriates Five Children from Syria’s Camp al-Hol

Four Albanian children and a woman on Tuesday were returned to their country from the Syrian notorious Camp al-Hol.

The Albanian nationals were repatriated in an operation overseen by the Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama and Interior Minister Sander Lleshaj, who had traveled to Beirut to organize the repatriation.

“After a year-long effort, four Albanian children returned from the hell camp Al Hawl thanks to a complicated operation,” said Rama, speaking at Tirana International Airport Nene Tereza. 

He revealed that there were other children of Albanian origin at the camp, and that they will be taken back to their home country later.

Located in the Kurdish province of Hassakah, Camp al-Hol is home to over 70,000 Islamic State (IS) detainees and their families. Among them are thousands from Western countries.
