Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Wednesday، 28 October 2020 06:03 PM

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Contracts COVID-19

1
Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“One of my office staff got infected with coronavirus, and I received my test result which was positive at midnight,” Ghalibaf wrote on Twitter.

The parliament speaker also stated that he is in quarantine now.

Iran is the country worst-hit in the Middle East by the virus, with the government reporting 33,299 deaths and 581,824 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.
Related Stories
Read
GettyImages-1046988280-870

Iran desperate to maintain Iraqi financial lifeline 28 October 2020 11:38 PM

Iraq_101

Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt 28 October 2020 01:37 AM

1

PM Barzani, Coalition Delegation Discuss Regional Security 27 October 2020 05:52 PM

1

Seven People Killed, Injured in Afrin Bombing: Monitor 27 October 2020 05:47 PM

1

PM Barzani, Polish Ambassador Discuss Ways to Bolster Ties 27 October 2020 05:42 PM

1

Kurdistan Hits New All-Time High Daily Coronavirus Infections 27 October 2020 05:38 PM

1

Notorious ISIS Militant Ambushed and killed by Iraqi Forces 27 October 2020 05:28 PM

4

Bomb Explosion Rocks Afrin 26 October 2020 08:28 PM

Comments