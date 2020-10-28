Iran’s Parliament Speaker Contracts COVID-19

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf said on Tuesday he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.



“One of my office staff got infected with coronavirus, and I received my test result which was positive at midnight,” Ghalibaf wrote on Twitter.



The parliament speaker also stated that he is in quarantine now.



Iran is the country worst-hit in the Middle East by the virus, with the government reporting 33,299 deaths and 581,824 confirmed cases as of Tuesday.