Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19

Saudi Arabia’s government said it will grant 500,000 riyals ($133,333) to the families of frontline health workers who have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus.



The grant will apply to all health care workers who died working in both the public and private sectors, civilian or military, and to all nationalities.



“An amount of 500,000 riyals will be disbursed to the families of the deceased due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, working in the government or private health sector, whether civilian or military, and whether Saudi or non-Saudi, provided that this applies as of the date of recording the first infection with the virus on 7/7/1441 AH,” read a decision from the kingdom’s Council of Ministers following their virtual cabinet session chaired by King Salman.



Saudi Arabia on Tuesday recorded 399 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths, according to the Kingdom’s Ministry of Health.



The total number of cases in the country rose to 345,631, while the death toll now stands at 5,329.



