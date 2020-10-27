Bomb Blast Reported in Turkey's Hatay

A bomb explosion on Monday night occurred in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, local media reports said.



Anadolu Agency said in a report that the bombing took place in Iskenderun district, without resulting in any casualties or serious injuries.



The explosion rocked the town's Fener Street.



Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, said in a Twitter statement that there were no casualties due to the incident, noting that it came shortly after the security forces "neutralized one of the two suspected terrorists, whom they had pursued," as cited by the report.

