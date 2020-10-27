Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 27 October 2020 05:55 PM

Bomb Blast Reported in Turkey's Hatay

1
A bomb explosion on Monday night occurred in Turkey's southern province of Hatay, local media reports said.

Anadolu Agency said in a report that the bombing took place in Iskenderun district, without resulting in any casualties or serious injuries.

The explosion rocked the town's Fener Street.

Rahmi Dogan, the governor of Hatay, said in a Twitter statement that there were no casualties due to the incident, noting that it came shortly after the security forces "neutralized one of the two suspected terrorists, whom they had pursued," as cited by the report.
Related Stories
Read
128b4644-69a6-41f4-bd4d-2d5db9df4be4_16x9_600x338

Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 28 October 2020 01:41 AM

2325396-1516101984

Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks 28 October 2020 01:40 AM

1

Turkey Arrests 13 ISIS Suspects 27 October 2020 05:34 PM

burhan

Head of Sudan's ruling council defends deal for ties with Israel 27 October 2020 05:24 PM

azerbaijan-armenia

Armenia says Karabakh forces quit town as U.S.-backed ceasefire appears to fail 27 October 2020 05:03 PM

houthi

Houthi official gunned down in Yemeni capital 27 October 2020 04:57 PM

iran

Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past 24 hours 27 October 2020 04:52 PM

0eefbfc6-2aaf-499c-b200-56feba8f7649_w1023_r1_s

'COVID-19 death toll in Iran up to 3 times more than official figures' 26 October 2020 06:04 PM

Comments