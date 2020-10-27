PM Barzani, Coalition Delegation Discuss Regional Security

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Monday received a delegation from the US-led Coalition to combat the ISIS, led by the Deputy Commander Major General Kevin Copsey, for talks on the latest security affairs in the region.



"Both sides spoke about recent events in Iraq and agreed that security concerns remain a top priority for the stability of the country," Barzani's office said in a statement.



During the meeting, officials stressed on the need of cooperations between the Kurdistan Region's Peshmerga fighters and Coalition forces "as an area of success and noted the importance of strengthening that regional coordination."



Barzani and Copsey further recognized Kurdistan Region's "critical role" in the fight against terrorism, stressing on the continuation of Coalition's support to the Peshmerga forces, "establishing a robust and resilient local capacity against ISIS threats in the region."