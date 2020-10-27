Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 27 October 2020 05:47 PM

Seven People Killed, Injured in Afrin Bombing: Monitor

1
At least seven people were either killed or injured on Monday as a result of the bomb explosion in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin which is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels, a monitor said.

Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its sources as reporting that "two persons were killed while five others were injured, including children, in the motorcycle-bomb explosion which took place this evening in Afrin city."


Related Stories
Read
Iraq_101

Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt 28 October 2020 01:37 AM

1

PM Barzani, Coalition Delegation Discuss Regional Security 27 October 2020 05:52 PM

1

PM Barzani, Polish Ambassador Discuss Ways to Bolster Ties 27 October 2020 05:42 PM

1

Kurdistan Hits New All-Time High Daily Coronavirus Infections 27 October 2020 05:38 PM

1

Notorious ISIS Militant Ambushed and killed by Iraqi Forces 27 October 2020 05:28 PM

4

Bomb Explosion Rocks Afrin 26 October 2020 08:28 PM

3

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Exceeds 70,000: Health Ministry 26 October 2020 08:25 PM

2

Russian Airstrike Kills 78 Turkey-Backed Rebels in Syria: SOHR 26 October 2020 08:23 PM

Comments