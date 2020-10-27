Seven People Killed, Injured in Afrin Bombing: Monitor

At least seven people were either killed or injured on Monday as a result of the bomb explosion in the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin which is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels, a monitor said.
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its sources as reporting that "two persons were killed while five others were injured, including children, in the motorcycle-bomb explosion which took place this evening in Afrin city."
Syrian Observatory for Human Rights cited its sources as reporting that "two persons were killed while five others were injured, including children, in the motorcycle-bomb explosion which took place this evening in Afrin city."