Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Wednesday, 28 October 2020
Breaking
Saudi Arabia to give SAR 500,000 to families of health workers who died from COVID-19 Libya UN envoy expects election date to be set at coming talks Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Tuesday، 27 October 2020 05:42 PM

PM Barzani, Polish Ambassador Discuss Ways to Bolster Ties

1
Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Polish Ambassador to Iraq Marcin Kubiak for discussions focused on Erbil-Warsaw bilateral ties.

During the meeting, PM Barzani and Ambassador Kubiak both reiterated willingness in exploring ways to further expand their relations, according to the readout of the meeting.

PM Barzani explained that his cabinet’s agenda is working to diversify the national revenue sources, as part of which it is giving additional importance to the agriculture sector.

The Polish ambassador said in his remarks that his country is willing to expand relations with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the fields of trade and fighting the pandemic.
Related Stories
Read
Iraq_101

Iraq reopens Green Zone bridge year after revolt 28 October 2020 01:37 AM

1

PM Barzani, Coalition Delegation Discuss Regional Security 27 October 2020 05:52 PM

1

Seven People Killed, Injured in Afrin Bombing: Monitor 27 October 2020 05:47 PM

1

Kurdistan Hits New All-Time High Daily Coronavirus Infections 27 October 2020 05:38 PM

1

Notorious ISIS Militant Ambushed and killed by Iraqi Forces 27 October 2020 05:28 PM

4

Bomb Explosion Rocks Afrin 26 October 2020 08:28 PM

3

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Exceeds 70,000: Health Ministry 26 October 2020 08:25 PM

2

Russian Airstrike Kills 78 Turkey-Backed Rebels in Syria: SOHR 26 October 2020 08:23 PM

Comments