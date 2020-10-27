PM Barzani, Polish Ambassador Discuss Ways to Bolster Ties

Kurdistan Region Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Tuesday received Polish Ambassador to Iraq Marcin Kubiak for discussions focused on Erbil-Warsaw bilateral ties.



During the meeting, PM Barzani and Ambassador Kubiak both reiterated willingness in exploring ways to further expand their relations, according to the readout of the meeting.



PM Barzani explained that his cabinet’s agenda is working to diversify the national revenue sources, as part of which it is giving additional importance to the agriculture sector.



The Polish ambassador said in his remarks that his country is willing to expand relations with the Kurdistan Region, especially in the fields of trade and fighting the pandemic.