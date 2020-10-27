Kurdistan Hits New All-Time High Daily Coronavirus Infections

Kurdistan Region on Tuesday reported another record high daily coronavirus infections after confirming 1,597 cases within the past 24 hours.



The health ministry of the autonomous region said in a report that 703 new cases in Erbil, 651 in Duhok, 169 in Sulaymaniyah, 28 in Halabja, 34 in Garmiyan, and 12 in Raparin were confirmed since Monday.



The new cases raise the total infection tally in the Kurdistan Region to 71,752.



Within the past 24 hours, only 475 patients had recovered, while over 28,000 others remain under treatment as active cases.



The ministry has also confirmed 24 more fatalities due to the pandemic, which has so far claimed 2,361 lives across the region.