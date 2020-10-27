Turkey Arrests 13 ISIS Suspects

Turkish security forces arrested 13 people over suspected links to the ISIS, authorities said on Tuesday.



Seven arrests were made in the capital Ankara with arrest warrants from the Office of the Chief Public Prosecutor.



In a separate operation in the northwestern Kocaeli province, the Turkish police forces arrested six other ISIS suspects.



Among the second group were four foreign nationals whose nationality was not disclosed to the media.



Police also seized a number of documents and digital materials as well as drugs in the operations, state-run Anadolu Agency said.