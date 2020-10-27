Notorious ISIS Militant Ambushed and killed by Iraqi Forces

A notorious militant of the ISIS was caught in an ambush by the Iraqi security forces in Diyala province and killed.



Diyala Police Spokesperson Nihad Mohammed told BasNews that the ISIS militant, known as Abu Hassan al-Kurdi, was responsible for multiple terrorist attacks in Kirkuk, Diyala, and other areas.



Intelligence obtained by the security forces indicated that al-Kurdi was traveling to Mandali on a motorbike, Mohammed explained. “He was kept under watch and killed as soon as he entered the region.”