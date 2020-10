A huge bomb explosion on Monday evening rocked the Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, which is under the control of the Turkish forces and Ankara-backed Syrian rebels.



A motorcycle bomb exploded on the Jandaris road in central Afrin, with no confirmed reports of casualties or serious injuries.



However, other unconfirmed reports claimed that at least three civilians were wounded as a result of the bomb explosion.



No sides or terrorist organisations have yet claimed responsibility for the bombing.