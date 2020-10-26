Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Tuesday, 27 October 2020
Monday، 26 October 2020 08:25 PM

Kurdistan Coronavirus Tally Exceeds 70,000: Health Ministry

The Kurdistan Region is witnessing a sharp spike in the number of COVID-19 infections in the recent days. The tally has so far infected 70,000 people in the region of 6 million population.

Kurdistan Region’s healths ministry said 1,283 new cases were detected within the past 24 hours, while only 333 recoveries were recorded.

With 23 more fatalities since Sunday, the overall death toll now stands at 2,377, the Monday report said.

Currently, over 27,000 patients are registered as active cases while more than 40,000 have recovered.
Last Modified: Monday، 26 October 2020 08:26 PM
