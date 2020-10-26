Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday، 26 October 2020 08:23 PM

Russian Airstrike Kills 78 Turkey-Backed Rebels in Syria: SOHR

Russian warplanes on Monday targeted the Turkey-backed Islamist rebels in northeast Syria and killed at least 78 of them, Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

The Russian airstrikes hit a training camp of the Faylaq al-Sham faction in the Jabal Duwayli area in Idlib province, the London-based monitoring group said.

There were over 90 rebels injured in the airstrike.

SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman described Monday's strikes as the “deadliest” in eight months since the sides had agreed to a ceasefire.

AFP cited the National Liberation Front, an umbrella group of Ankara-backed rebels based in Idlib that includes Faylaq al-Sham, as confirming that the Russian warplanes had hit one of its camps.

However, the organization did not provide details on casualties.
