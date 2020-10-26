Barzani Salutes Peshmerga Forces on Sahila Battle Victory

Kurdish prominent leader and the president of Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) Masoud Barzani saluted the Peshmerga forces of Kurdistan to commemorate the third anniversary of Sahila Battle victory.



On 26 October 2017, a massive army of the Iraqi forces and the Shia militias of Hashd al-Shaabi attacked the Peshmerga forces in Sahila as part of Baghdad’s retaliation for the historic Kurdistan independence referendum which won by nearly 93% of votes in favor of statehood.



The Peshmerga forces, under the command of Barzani, who was serving as the president of Kurdistan Region and the commander-in-chief of the Peshmerga forces then, scored a historic victory by repelling all the offensives on their positions and preventing the advancement of the Shia militias.



To mark the Sahila Battle Victory, Barzani wrote in an online statement today: “On the third anniversary of the epic October 26 occasion, I convey my congratulations to the brave Peshmerga forces and all the patriotic people of Kurdistan.”

