Iraqi PM calls for preserving peaceful demonstrations

The Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, stressed the importance of preserving the peacefulness of the demonstrations, while stating that the first duty of the security forces is to protect the demonstrators.



The media office of the Prime Minister said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that “the Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhmi, visited today, Sunday, the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command, Baghdad Operations and the Federal Police, to check on the performance of the security forces in protecting the demonstrators in demonstrations.

Today, pointing out that "Al-Kadhmi stressed his previous directives in dealing with situations with professionalism and commitment to specific duties towards the security services and the various types of the armed forces."