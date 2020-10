Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed that the Baghdad protests were a peaceful reminder of the October events.



Al-Kadhimi said in a tweet that “the majority of the peaceful protests have demonstrated their commitment and patriotism," he added, "There were some trespassers against our heroic security forces who showed the highest levels of restraint, commitment and sacrifices,"



He included, "These events should be lessons for all of us. Our unity is the hope,"