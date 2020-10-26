'COVID-19 death toll in Iran up to 3 times more than official figures'

A member of the Iranian Supreme Medical Council, Hossein Gheshlaghi, says the number of coronavirus victims in Iran is three to four times higher than the official figures announced by the country's Ministry of Health.



The state-run Mehr news agency cited Gheshlaghi as saying that anybody can obtain the new statistics through "field reports of the medical staff."



Furthermore, Gheshlaghi asserted that, in the official reports, the number of people who were infected by or died of COVID-19 in Iran "only seems lower" than many other countries.