Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 26 October 2020
Breaking
US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants Arrest warrant issued after journalist’s report Khamenei ordered ceasefire in attacks on US Iraqi forces, protesters clash in Baghdad, injuries on both sides France: Calls for boycotting French products in Middle East ‘must stop immediately’ Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705 WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location Iraq’s new electoral law allocates constituencies based on women in parliament
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 26 October 2020 06:04 PM

'COVID-19 death toll in Iran up to 3 times more than official figures'

0eefbfc6-2aaf-499c-b200-56feba8f7649_w1023_r1_s

A member of the Iranian Supreme Medical Council, Hossein Gheshlaghi, says the number of coronavirus victims in Iran is three to four times higher than the official figures announced by the country's Ministry of Health.


The state-run Mehr news agency cited Gheshlaghi as saying that anybody can obtain the new statistics through "field reports of the medical staff."


Furthermore, Gheshlaghi asserted that, in the official reports, the number of people who were infected by or died of COVID-19 in Iran "only seems lower" than many other countries.

Related Stories
Read
800

US threatens to destroy Iranian missiles shipped to Venezuela 26 October 2020 06:01 PM

azerbaijan-armenia

U.S.-backed truce under threat as Nagorno-Karabakh fighting resumes 26 October 2020 05:18 PM

idlib

Airstrike in northwestern Syria kills over 50 rebel fighters 26 October 2020 05:13 PM

coronavirus-iran-iraq-afp

Iran reports COVID-19 death every four minutes, extends curbs 26 October 2020 05:06 PM

4bve77a4a6629b1r5jt_800C450-750x430

US drone raid in NW Syria kills 17 civilians, militants 26 October 2020 02:17 AM

tehran-iran-september-22-iranian-revolutionary-guards-march-during-a-parade-commemorating-the-31st-anniversary-of-iran-iraq-war-on-september-22-2011-in-tehran-iran-iran-is-holding-mili

IRGC forces reinforced on border as Nagorno-Karabakh truce falters 26 October 2020 12:26 AM

tanker

British police respond to oil tanker with stowaway trouble 26 October 2020 12:20 AM

DRONE

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drones toward Kingdom 26 October 2020 12:11 AM

Comments