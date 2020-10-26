Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 26 October 2020
Monday، 26 October 2020 06:01 PM

US threatens to destroy Iranian missiles shipped to Venezuela

The United States is warning it will destroy potential Iranian long-range missile shipments delivered to the Maduro regime in Venezuela, a senior administration official tells Fox News.

"The transfer of long-range missiles from Iran to Venezuela is not acceptable to the United States and will not be tolerated or permitted,” said Elliott Abrams, the State Department Special Representative for Iran and Venezuela.


"We will make every effort to stop shipments of long-range missiles, and if somehow they get to Venezuela they will be eliminated there,” added a senior administration official.

