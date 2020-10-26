Iraq sees decrease in daily coronavirus infections

As many as 2,554 new COVID-19 cases were detected in Iraq during the past 24 hours, bringing the total nationwide infections to 451,707.



The death toll from the coronavirus in Iraq rose to 10,623 after 55 fatalities were added, while the total recoveries increased to 381,349 as 3,140 more patients recovered.



"Iraq is witnessing a decrease in COVID-19 infections during the last month, unlike the past few months in which the number of daily infections exceeded 5,000," Jawad al-Musawi, a member of the parliamentary health committee, said in a statement.