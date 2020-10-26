Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 26 October 2020
Breaking
Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705 WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location Iraq’s new electoral law allocates constituencies based on women in parliament US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Monday، 26 October 2020 12:29 AM

Iraqi security forces use tear gas against protesters

833127-01-04

Dozens of Iraqis were injured on Sunday as clashes erupted between security troops and protesters after they gathered in Baghdad to relaunch a movement that ousted the previous government, brushing off fears of reprisals.


Security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at the anti-government protesters to stop them entering Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Parliament and ministry buildings are located.


The Interior Ministry said that at least 37 protesters and 17 security personnel were wounded after security forces fired tear gas.

Related Stories
Read
6

Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist in Basra 25 October 2020 08:09 PM

5

Al-Qaeda’s Second-in-Command Killed by Afghan Security Forces 25 October 2020 08:08 PM

4

PM Barzani Renews Call for Compensation for Yezidis, Reconstruction of Sinjar 25 October 2020 08:05 PM

2

Iraq COVID-19 Tally Rises to 451,707 25 October 2020 08:02 PM

1

WHO says to provide US$2M for Iraq to cope with COVID-19 25 October 2020 07:57 PM

download

Iraq is in talks with France's Total to invest in two gas projects 25 October 2020 06:26 PM

protest Baghdad

Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad 25 October 2020 04:21 PM

iraq_4

WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic 25 October 2020 12:11 AM

Comments