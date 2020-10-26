Iraqi security forces use tear gas against protesters

Dozens of Iraqis were injured on Sunday as clashes erupted between security troops and protesters after they gathered in Baghdad to relaunch a movement that ousted the previous government, brushing off fears of reprisals.



Security forces fired water cannon and tear gas at the anti-government protesters to stop them entering Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, where the Parliament and ministry buildings are located.



The Interior Ministry said that at least 37 protesters and 17 security personnel were wounded after security forces fired tear gas.