Monday, 26 October 2020
Monday، 26 October 2020 12:26 AM

IRGC forces reinforced on border as Nagorno-Karabakh truce falters

tehran-iran-september-22-iranian-revolutionary-guards-march-during-a-parade-commemorating-the-31st-anniversary-of-iran-iraq-war-on-september-22-2011-in-tehran-iran-iran-is-holding-mili

Iran’s IRGC reinforced security on the country’s frontier with Azerbaijan, whose conflict with Armenia has defied truce efforts.

Tanks, ground troops and military equipment have been deployed in the cities of Khoda Afarin and Jolfa, which are on the Azerbaijan border and also near Iran’s boundary with Armenia, the state-run IRNA reported on Sunday, quoting IRGC Brigadier General Mohammad Pakpour.

Iran’s regular ground forces also announced the start of new military drills in the northwest, the Tasnim news agency reported, without giving details on the location.

France, Russia Call Azerbaijan, Armenia to Talks to End Fighting

