British police and coast guard units responded on Sunday to an incident on an oil tanker in the English Channel after the crew reported they had stowaways onboard who had become verbally abusive.



The incident, which began about 10am on the Libyan-registered tanker Nave Andromeda, was continuing Sunday evening, local time. The coast guard scrambled two helicopters to the scene, and authorities imposed a five-kilometre exclusion zone around the vessel.