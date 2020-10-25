Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist in Basra

Another Iraqi activist was targeted on Sunday with a bomb blast in the southern province of Basra.
Media reports said an explosive device was placed outside Jasim al-Ameri’s home in Basra’s western district of Qubla.
Ameri is known as one of the prominent activists leading the anti-government protests in the oil-rich province.
He had previously received death threats from unknown sources, reports said.
Today’s attack caused only material damages.
Media reports said an explosive device was placed outside Jasim al-Ameri’s home in Basra’s western district of Qubla.
Ameri is known as one of the prominent activists leading the anti-government protests in the oil-rich province.
He had previously received death threats from unknown sources, reports said.
Today’s attack caused only material damages.