Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist in Basra

Another Iraqi activist was targeted on Sunday with a bomb blast in the southern province of Basra.



Media reports said an explosive device was placed outside Jasim al-Ameri’s home in Basra’s western district of Qubla.



Ameri is known as one of the prominent activists leading the anti-government protests in the oil-rich province.



He had previously received death threats from unknown sources, reports said.



Today’s attack caused only material damages.