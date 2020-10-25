Al-Qaeda’s Second-in-Command Killed by Afghan Security Forces

Afghan security forces have killed al-Qaeda’s second-in-command Abu Muhsin al-Masri, according to Afghanistan’s intelligence service.



Al-Masri was an Egyptian national on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Most Wanted Terrorists list.



He was killed during a special operation in the central Ghazni province of Afghanistan.



Al-Masri, who also goes by the name Husam Abd-al-Ra’uf, has been charged in the United States with having provided material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organisation and conspiracy to kill US nationals.



The US issued a warrant for his arrest in December 2018.