Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 26 October 2020
Breaking
Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705 WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location Iraq’s new electoral law allocates constituencies based on women in parliament US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 25 October 2020 08:08 PM

Al-Qaeda’s Second-in-Command Killed by Afghan Security Forces

5
Afghan security forces have killed al-Qaeda’s second-in-command Abu Muhsin al-Masri, according to Afghanistan’s intelligence service.

Al-Masri was an Egyptian national on the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s (FBI) Most Wanted Terrorists list.

He was killed during a special operation in the central Ghazni province of Afghanistan.

Al-Masri, who also goes by the name Husam Abd-al-Ra’uf, has been charged in the United States with having provided material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organisation and conspiracy to kill US nationals.

The US issued a warrant for his arrest in December 2018.
Related Stories
Read
833127-01-04

Iraqi security forces use tear gas against protesters 26 October 2020 12:29 AM

6

Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist in Basra 25 October 2020 08:09 PM

4

PM Barzani Renews Call for Compensation for Yezidis, Reconstruction of Sinjar 25 October 2020 08:05 PM

2

Iraq COVID-19 Tally Rises to 451,707 25 October 2020 08:02 PM

1

WHO says to provide US$2M for Iraq to cope with COVID-19 25 October 2020 07:57 PM

download

Iraq is in talks with France's Total to invest in two gas projects 25 October 2020 06:26 PM

protest Baghdad

Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad 25 October 2020 04:21 PM

iraq_4

WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic 25 October 2020 12:11 AM

Comments