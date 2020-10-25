Iraq COVID-19 Tally Rises to 451,707



Over 2,500 new infections of COVID-19 bring the tally to 451,707 across Iraq, the country's health ministry said on Sunday.



Within 24 hours, at least 2,554 people have been found positive for coronavirus while 3,140 new recoveries were registered in the meantime, the ministry said.



The novel virus also took the lives of 55 other individuals in Iraq, taking the death toll to 10,623.



Out of the total number of coronavirus cases, at least 381,349 patients have recovered from COVID-19 in Iraq, the ministry concluded.