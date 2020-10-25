Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 26 October 2020
Breaking
Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705 WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location Iraq’s new electoral law allocates constituencies based on women in parliament US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 25 October 2020 06:26 PM

Iraq is in talks with France's Total to invest in two gas projects

download

Iraq is in talks with France's Total to invest in two gas projects, the country's oil minister said Oct. 24, as OPEC's second-largest producer seeks to boost natural gas production to lower dependence on electricity and gas imports from Iran.

Register Now Talks revolve around investments in a gas project west of Baghdad and another in the southern city of Basra, Ihsan Ismaael said in an oil ministry statement. He didn't disclose further details. Total wasn't immediately available outside normal business hours.


Currently Total has a 22.5% interest in the Halfaya oil field in Missan province in southern Iraq. It also owns an 18% stake in the Sarsang exploration block located in the northern semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

Iraq is under increasing pressure from Washington to ramp up gas production in order to wean itself off gas and electricity imports from Iran, which has been under US sanctions since 2018. Iraq has been receiving waivers to continue to import Iranian energy but these are temporary. The last sanctions waiver granted in September is for 60 days, half the previous 120-day exemption secured in May.

Iraq plans to capture an additional 1.2 Bcf/d of flared gas by the end of 2023, the deputy oil minister said Oct.19, as the country attempts to meet rising demand for the fuel for power generation.

Iraq, which has 132 Tcf of gas reserves, currently captures 1.5 Bcf/d of associated gas and wants to boost that figure to 2.5 Bcf/d by the end of 2023, Hamed al-Zobai said in the Oct. 19 statement.

The 1.2 Bcf/d of gas that will be captured includes 200 MMcf/d from Nasiriyah fields and 300 MMcf/d from Halfayah, with the two projects expected to be finished by the end of 2022. The ministry also plans to capture gas from Ar Ratawi fields by the end of 2023.

Iraq is the world's second worst flaring nation after Russia, burning some 18 Bcm (632 Bcf) in 2019, according a World Bank study published July 21.

Iraq also wants to develop two gas fields, Mansuriya and Akkaz, with the help of international oil companies, Zobai added.

The ministry has invited international companies to participate in a new licensing round and present their best offers to develop the 4.5 Tcf Mansuriya gas field, Ismaael said Oct. 15.

Related Stories
Read
833127-01-04

Iraqi security forces use tear gas against protesters 26 October 2020 12:29 AM

6

Bombing Targets Iraqi Activist in Basra 25 October 2020 08:09 PM

5

Al-Qaeda’s Second-in-Command Killed by Afghan Security Forces 25 October 2020 08:08 PM

4

PM Barzani Renews Call for Compensation for Yezidis, Reconstruction of Sinjar 25 October 2020 08:05 PM

2

Iraq COVID-19 Tally Rises to 451,707 25 October 2020 08:02 PM

1

WHO says to provide US$2M for Iraq to cope with COVID-19 25 October 2020 07:57 PM

protest Baghdad

Iraqi forces use water cannon, tear gas against protesters in Baghdad 25 October 2020 04:21 PM

iraq_4

WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic 25 October 2020 12:11 AM

Comments