Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Monday, 26 October 2020
Breaking
Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705 WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location Iraq’s new electoral law allocates constituencies based on women in parliament US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 25 October 2020 04:39 PM

Iran’s top leader says fighting virus trumps other concerns

khamenei bp

Iran’s supreme leader on Saturday urged authorities to prioritize public health above any economic or security concerns, amid the Mideast’s worst outbreak of the coronavirus.
Iran’s death toll from the global pandemic topped 32,000 this week. The government has resisted a total lockdown fearing it would further devastate its economy, already weakened by unprecedented US sanctions.
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei told officials during a meeting with the country’s top counter-coronavirus committee that “the main priority in decision-making is people’s health.”
Khamenei urged “all organizations” to follow strictly the health ministry’s guidelines to help restrict the virus’ spread, “regardless of other considerations.”
Some hard-liner lawmakers have criticized Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s management of the pandemic and demanded his resignation. Rouhani is a reformist politician and also championed Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers, which began collapsing after the US’s unilateral withdrawal.
Lawmaker Mojtaba Zolnouri, who heads parliament’s influential committee for national security and foreign policy, called on his Twitter account for Rouhani’s “hanging a thousand times until people’s hearts are satisfied.”
Khamenei indirectly condemned such inflammatory statements in the meeting, calling it “wrong.” He said there is a difference between criticisms and insults.

 

Iran shattered its single-day death toll record on Monday, and recorded consecutive daily infection highs on Tuesday and Wednesday — then again on Friday.
A top health official stressed this week that the true number of deaths from the outbreak is likely 2.5 times higher.
On Saturday, the Iranian Health Ministry put the official death toll from COVD-19 at 32,320, adding 335 casualties from the past twenty-four hours.
Health ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari raised the total number of confirmed cases to 562,705.
Khamenei added the government’s management of the pandwemic is very important.
“In some countries, such as the United States, the worst management has been applied. But we must try to pass this incident, which is related to people’s lives and health and their security and economy, with the best management,” he said.
Iranian health minister Saeed Namaki said in the meeting that the pandemic could only be controlled by enforcing tighter restrictions.
“We must curb the disease by enforcing regulations and tightening legal restrictions,” he said.

Related Stories
Read
tehran-iran-september-22-iranian-revolutionary-guards-march-during-a-parade-commemorating-the-31st-anniversary-of-iran-iraq-war-on-september-22-2011-in-tehran-iran-iran-is-holding-mili

IRGC forces reinforced on border as Nagorno-Karabakh truce falters 26 October 2020 12:26 AM

tanker

British police respond to oil tanker with stowaway trouble 26 October 2020 12:20 AM

DRONE

Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drones toward Kingdom 26 October 2020 12:11 AM

North Sinai security forces

At least 14 civilians killed by booby traps in Egypt’s Sinai 25 October 2020 05:11 PM

Saad Al-Hariri

Lebanese Christian cleric to Hariri: avoid 'secret deals' in forming cabinet 25 October 2020 05:05 PM

libya-armed-groups-vie-for-control-in-deadly-tripoli-clashes

Libyans voice hope, doubts over cease-fire deal 25 October 2020 04:56 PM

Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE 25 October 2020 12:44 AM

2020-10-24T185410Z_1_LYNXMPEG9N0KH_RTROPTP_3_USA-SUDAN-ISRAEL

Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal 25 October 2020 12:25 AM

Comments