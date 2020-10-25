Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705

The total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in Iran reached 652,705 on Saturday, after an overnight registration of 5,814 new cases. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it will provide 2 million U.S. dollars in aid for Iraq to cope with the pandemic.



Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the ministry, said during her daily briefing that 335 new lives were lost in the coronavirus epidemic, taking the total death toll to 32,320.



A total of 450,891 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals so far, with 4,952 still in critical condition in intensive care units, according to Lari.