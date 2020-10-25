Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Sunday, 25 October 2020
Breaking
Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705 WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location Iraq’s new electoral law allocates constituencies based on women in parliament US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Sunday، 25 October 2020 12:18 AM

Iran tally of COVID-19 cases hits 652,705

coronavirus iran

The total number of COVID-19 infections confirmed in Iran reached 652,705 on Saturday, after an overnight registration of 5,814 new cases. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) said it will provide 2 million U.S. dollars in aid for Iraq to cope with the pandemic.


Sima Sadat Lari, spokeswoman for the ministry, said during her daily briefing that 335 new lives were lost in the coronavirus epidemic, taking the total death toll to 32,320.


A total of 450,891 patients have recovered or been released from hospitals so far, with 4,952 still in critical condition in intensive care units, according to Lari.

Related Stories
Read

Israeli leader confirms consent to US arms sales to UAE 25 October 2020 12:44 AM

2020-10-24T185410Z_1_LYNXMPEG9N0KH_RTROPTP_3_USA-SUDAN-ISRAEL

Netanyahu: Israeli envoys to travel to Sudan for normalization deal 25 October 2020 12:25 AM

kylie-moore-gilbert-unimelb

Australian academic moved from Iranian Qarchak prison to mystery location 24 October 2020 11:10 PM

azerbaijan-armenia

Fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh goes on despite US mediation 24 October 2020 07:39 PM

Abdelmadjid Tebboune

Algerian president, 75, self isolates as pandemic spreads 24 October 2020 07:37 PM

Iran

Iranian-German Activist Arrested In Tehran 24 October 2020 06:45 PM

Corona

Europe becomes second region to cross 250,000 deaths as second COVID wave hits 24 October 2020 06:39 PM

zarif

Iran says U.S.-brokered Sudan-Israel deal secured by 'ransom' 24 October 2020 06:36 PM

Comments