Sunday، 25 October 2020 12:11 AM

WHO to provide $2 million for Iraq to cope with pandemic

iraq_4

The Iraqi Health Ministry reported 3,204 new COVID-19 cases, raising nationwide infections to 449,153, Xinhua reported.


The ministry also reported 55 new deaths and 3,021 more recovered cases in the country, raising the death toll from the infectious virus to 10,568 and the total recoveries to 378,209.


The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Saturday that it will provide 2 million U.S. dollars in aid for Iraq to cope with the COVID-19 pandemic, as the Iraqi Health Ministry reported 3,204 new cases in the country.


Wael Hatahit, head of the WHO's emergency team in Iraq, said in a press release that WHO will provide medical assistance for Iraq during the last months of this year to support the country's health sector in confronting the coronavirus pandemic.

