The Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert has been moved out of the notorious Iranian desert prison Qarchak in Varamin to a mystery location.

Dr Moore-Gilbert was transferred along with her belongings to an unknown destination on Saturday, the Iranian association of Human Rights Activists has reported.

Her departure came 11 days after she was shifted, along with 15 other political prisoners, to Ward Eight in the Qarchak prison, formerly known as the Mothers’ Ward.