Coronavirus Cases Jump to 68,000: Kurdistan Health Ministry

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Kurdistan reached 68,044 after the region’s health ministry reported 860 new cases on Saturday.



Within the past 24 hours, Kurdistan Region’s health ministry detected 383 new cases in Duhok, 330 in Erbil, 137 in Sulaymaniyah, and 10 in Halabja.



The ministry has also confirmed 26 more fatalities, which raised the overall death toll to 2,289.



Over 26,000 patients remain as active cases across the region while 39,661 people have recovered from the disease.