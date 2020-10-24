Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost

Saturday, 24 October 2020
Breaking
US sanctions Iranian ambassador to Iraq, two senior Hezbollah officials Iraqi, UK PMs discuss counter-terrorism cooperation PM Kadhimi, Prince Charles discuss developing UK-Iraq relations Iran says it tested radar, Bavar-373 air defense after arm embargo lift US intelligence agencies: Iran, Russia tried to meddle in 2020 election Iraqi PM faces outrage over security challenges IMIS legislator obeys Iran, says Iraq will not normalize with Israel KRG: Oil output cuts hinge on federal payments Belgian foreign minister Wilmès in intensive care for coronavirus Iran tests home-made air defence systems
العربية
Iraq News - Local News - Baghdadpost
Saturday، 24 October 2020 05:10 PM

KRG Committed to Working with UN to Provide Peace and Prosperity: PM Barzani

5

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to working with the United Nations to provide peace and prosperity for all its peoples, said Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday.

The Kurdish leader published an online statement on October 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations.

“As the world marks UN75, we remember Operation Provide Comfort, which saved countless lives in the 1990s and the UN's ongoing humanitarian support for Kurdistan,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter.

In the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1991, when the millions of Kurdish civilians started fleeing their homes in fear of being targeted by Saddam Hussein’s Baath Regime, the Operation Provide Comfort and Provide Comfort II were launched to save the massive exodus.
Related Stories
Read
6

Coronavirus Cases Jump to 68,000: Kurdistan Health Ministry 24 October 2020 05:11 PM

4

Armed Clash Between Tribes Leaves Casualties in Baghdad 24 October 2020 05:08 PM

3

NATO to expand training mission in Iraq 24 October 2020 05:00 PM

2

Total coronavirus infections reach 445,949 in Iraq 24 October 2020 04:55 PM

1

Turkey Arrests Two HDP Provincial Co-chairs 24 October 2020 04:50 PM

7

Sudan becomes third Arab state to set aside hostilities with Israel this year 23 October 2020 10:47 PM

6

Kurdistan’s Virus Cases Spike to over 67,000: Health Ministry 23 October 2020 09:22 PM

5

Roadside Bomb Hits Iraqi Army Convoy in Diyala 23 October 2020 09:20 PM

Comments