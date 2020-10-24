KRG Committed to Working with UN to Provide Peace and Prosperity: PM Barzani



The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) remains committed to working with the United Nations to provide peace and prosperity for all its peoples, said Prime Minister Masrour Barzani on Saturday.



The Kurdish leader published an online statement on October 24 to mark the 75th anniversary of the foundation of the United Nations.



“As the world marks UN75, we remember Operation Provide Comfort, which saved countless lives in the 1990s and the UN's ongoing humanitarian support for Kurdistan,” PM Barzani wrote on Twitter.



In the aftermath of the Gulf War in 1991, when the millions of Kurdish civilians started fleeing their homes in fear of being targeted by Saddam Hussein’s Baath Regime, the Operation Provide Comfort and Provide Comfort II were launched to save the massive exodus.